Barcelona see La Liga title defence ended in El Clasico thriller

Barcelona have seen their slim La Liga title chances ended as Jude Bellingham snatched a 3-2 El Clasico win for Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana needed to secure victory in the capital, to keep their fading hopes alive, but they were undone in added time as Bellingham produced another match winning moment this season.

With the visitors knowing only a win would suffice, they superbly stepped up to net an early breakthrough, as Andreas Christensen powered home Raphinha’s back post corner, inside the first ten minutes.

However, Real Madrid hit back just after, as Vinicius Junior converted from the penalty spot, and Lamine Yamal narrowly saw a goal ruled out by VAR.

The visitors lost Frenkie de Jong to a serious injury just before the break as the game ebbed and flowed late on.

Fermin Lopez reacted smartly inside the box, as the Barcelona substitute slotted Barcelona back in front, before Lucas Vazquez angled home Real Madrid’s second leveller of the night.

However, just as the game looked to be drifting off to a tie, Bellingham had the final say, as he netted a 17th league goal of the season to crush Barcelona.

A draw means Real Madrid can now ease on towards their goal of a league title and switch greater focus to their UEFA Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team need a maximum of eight points to confirm themselves as Spanish champions with six league games left to play.

