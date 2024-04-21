Barcelona can reach significant milestone with victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona need a victory in Sunday’s El Clasico to keep in the La Liga title fight. They currently sit eight points behind Real Madrid with seven matches to go, but a win at the Santiago Bernabeu would see that deficit reduced to five.

The Blaugrana go into the match unbeaten in their last 10 games in La Liga, although spirits will be low after their Champions League exit on Tuesday at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Still, they can be buoyed by their recent record at the Bernabeu, where they have won seven of the last 10 Clasicos.

🗣️ How are you feeling ahead of tonight's Clásico, #Culers? — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

As per MD, a win for Barcelona on Sunday would also be a significant one in the history books. They currently sit on 99 Clasico victories, meaning that the century can be brought up with three points this weekend.

However, Barcelona have been stuck on that number since last March, when they won 2-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou. Real Madrid have won the last three competitive meetings, two of which have come this season.