Atletico Madrid reject €45m offer for youngster signed for bargain price of €6m last summer

Despite the fact that Samu Omorodion is not assured of a place in Diego Simeone’s squad for next season, Atletico Madrid very him very highly. The 19-year-old is having a very good breakthrough campaign on loan at Alaves, whom he joined immediately after Atleti triggered his €6m release clause at Granada last summer.

Diario AS have reported just how highly Samu is valued at Atleti. They have already received offers for him, notably from the Premier League. Multiple offers have reached €45m, 750% more than they paid to sign him, but for now, Los Rojiblancos have no intention of selling one of their most highly-valued youngsters. Samu’s release clause is €90m, and that being triggered is the only way that he could leave Atleti on a permanent basis.

Atletico Madrid intend to revolutionise their squad for next season, with several players set to be sold on. Samu could benefit from this to take his place, and it would certainly be deserved if he is a regular member of Diego Simeone’s side.

