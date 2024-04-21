Atletico Madrid planning Antoine Griezmann contract extension

Atletico Madrid are ready to extend Antoine Griezmann’s contract at the club beyond 2026.

Griezmann remains a crucial part of Diego Simeone’s plans in the Spanish capital with the French international happy following his return to Madrid.

His current deal will run on for the next two seasons and Simeone wants to add at least another year to his bond with Los Rojiblancos.

As per the latest update from transfer update Rudy Galetti, the club are now making moves to keep Griezmann at the club as a key priority, with the details still to be assessed.

Griezmann has previously hinted at his willingness to play in the United States before retirement and his move to the MLS could now be delayed until beyond him turning 36 in 2027.

The 33-year-old has already racked up 21 goals across all competitions so far in 2023/24, as a season high since 2018/19, and he could break the 25 goal barrier in the final weeks.