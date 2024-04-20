“We have to be self-critical” – Xavi Hernandez changes tune on reason behind Barcelona’s Champions League exit

Barcelona’s Champions League campaign came to a very disappointing end on Tuesday, as they were knocked out 6-4 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalans had been 4-2 in the tie after taking an early lead in the second leg at the Estadi Olimpic, before four unanswered goals sealed their fate.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Xavi Hernandez laid the blame at referee Istvan Kovacs, who sent off Ronald Araujo in the first half for a last man challenge. However, when he spoke to the media ahead of El Clasico (via MD), he admitted that a lot of the blame falls on him and his players.

“We weren’t good. We made mistakes, I made mistakes, too. We have to be self-critical. We’ll be back in the Champions League and we’ll be competing again.”

On the match against Real Madrid, Xavi is confident that his Barcelona side can secure victory, which would close the gap in the La Liga title race.

“It’s the most important game. You have to win to put pressure on. If we win, we would be five points behind. I think about a positive scenario, about winning. My thinking is positive. We’re going to go out and win the game.”