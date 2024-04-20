“There will be time to talk” – Xavi Hernandez hints as possible reversal of Barcelona departure decision

Barcelona and Real Madrid go into Sunday’s final Clasico of the season with contrasting moods. The former were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after a very disappointing 6-4 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, whereas Los Blancos reached the semi-finals after winning on penalties against Manchester City 24 hours later.

Real Madrid came into much criticism for their style of play during the victory over Man City, which Carlo Ancelotti has since defended. Xavi Hernandez, his opposite number on Saturday, also believes that Los Blancos played very well, as he told the media during his pre-match press conference (via MD).

“Real Madrid had to defend against City, who are the best team in the world today. They had to defend. and they defended very well. These are situations that you have to master and you also know how to do it.

“In the first two matches against us, they did well. They have potential, they know how to attack and make transitions.”

Barcelona’s Champions League exit has seemed to kill off any motivation from club bosses to convince Xavi to reverse his decision to step down as head coach at the end of the season, and there has even been talk that he could leave as early as next week. However, the 44-year-old has now perhaps offered a glimmer of hope that could be convinced to stay.

“There is no meeting (about my future) next week. Nobody has called me. But the important thing is the club, not me. And now we are playing for La Liga… There will be time to talk, if it should be talked about.”

That final comment suggests that Xavi could be open to talking about his future at Barcelona, which is the first indication that he has given since announcing his decision in January. Joan Laporta, Deco and the rest may have their chance.