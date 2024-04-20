Real Madrid TV continue controversial referee videos as El Clasico official scrutinised

In recent times, Real Madrid TV has regularly released videos scrutinising the referees of Los Blancos’ upcoming matches. They were called out for it earlier this season by Sevilla, who reported the matter to the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee – it is currently being investigated.

Despite this, Real Madrid intend to continue releasing these videos, and they’ve released their latest ahead of Sunday’s final Clasico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu. As per Diario AS, they have focused on the “mistakes” of Cesar Soto Grado, who win be the on-field official for the showdown clash.

🚨 La Chaîne Real Madrid publie les erreurs du prochain arbitre du Clásico, Cesar Soto Grado, et son histoire contre le Real Madrid ! Le propriétaire du scandale de l'annulation du but d'Asensio la saison dernière . Observez !!! pic.twitter.com/NzWvYjqvaU — Madridistas Del Mundo (@MadridistasDM) April 19, 2024

They highlighted three incidents from last season’s league Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou, which was won 2-1 by Barcelona. Soto Grado was on VAR for that match, and Real Madrid TV highlighted “errors” that included a possible red card for Gavi, and Marco Asensio’s disallowed goal at 1-1. A possible foul on Dani Carvajal in the build-up to Franck Kessie’s winner was also included.