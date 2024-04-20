Real Madrid starter absent from training 24 hours before El Clasico – but another makes surprise return

Real Madrid are gearing up for the final Clasico of the season on Sunday, and they will know that a victory over Barcelona would all-but end the title race in La Liga. However, their preparations have been somewhat disrupted, with two starters having struggled with minor niggles.

Dani Carvajal missed training on Friday, although Marca reported that he is back with his teammates during Saturday’s session. However, Ferland Mendy was absent instead, as he is suffering with a muscle overload, which could place his availability for El Clasico in doubt – he would be a nailed starter if fit, but Fran Garcia now may be relied upon instead.

Another novelty during Real Madrid’s training session was the appearance of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper suffered a second knee injury of the season last month, and was not expected to play again until pre-season. However, he took part in the session, which is a very nice boost for Carlo Ancelotti.

Courtois won’t be fit to face Barcelona, but he could be back for the final weeks of Real Madrid’s season. Even if he does return, he may find it difficult to dislodge Andriy Lunin, who is having a fantastic campaign.