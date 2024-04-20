Real Madrid defensive duo passed fit for El Clasico

Real Madrid have received a vital fitness boost ahead of their El Clasico clash with Barcelona tomorrow.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to La Liga action after booking their place in the UEFA Champions League semi finals in midweek.

However, a long night in Manchester incurred some injury concerns for Ancelotti, with veteran full back Dani Carvajal forced off with cramp.

Carvajal and fellow full back Ferland Mendy have only taken a limited part in training in the build up to the game.

🚨 Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy passed fit for #ElClasico https://t.co/1oBgjSkECN — Football España (@footballespana_) April 20, 2024

Despite the pressure of following up from the intensity of their performance at the Etihad Stadium, the pair are set to start against Barcelona.

Ancelotti has also confirmed he could hand Eder Militao a first start of 2024 with the Brazilian centre back now in contention following a long term knee injury.

Aurelien Tchouameni is also back in the match day squad after missing out against City due to a UEFA suspension.