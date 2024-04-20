Real Madrid anticipated veteran’s departure, plans stepped up to sign 18-year-old as replacement

On Friday, it was widely reported that Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez will not sign a new contract, meaning that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The 34-year-old has been with Los Blancos for 23 years, and he will hope to end his time with two more trophies: La Liga and the Champions League.

According to Marca, Real Madrid anticipated Nacho’s decision to leave in the summer, which is why they are preparing to make a move for 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who is their top defensive target alongside Alphonso Davies.

Yoro will be a player in demand over the summer, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain having also been credited with interest in his services. However, Real Madrid will be confident that they can secure his signature.

Yoro would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, and his addition is needed, given that Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both in their thirties. Now, it remains to be seen whether they can get it over the line.