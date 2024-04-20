Marc-Andre Ter Stegen closing in on Barcelona record ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona’s El Clasico trip to Real Madrid could feature a key personal milestone for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

La Blaugrana are fighting to keep their slim La Liga title defence hopes alive ahead of the facing Los Blancos.

With no UEFA Champions League to focus on in the season run in, Barcelona are aiming to disrupt Real Madrid, as they push for the title.

Ter Stegen continues to stand out for Barcelona in recent weeks with a solid record in La Liga.

Ahead of the clash in Madrid, Ter Stegen has kept six successive league clean sheets, as Barcelona have stretched their unbeaten league run.

As per data from Diario AS, Ter Stegen has not conceded a league goal in 583 minutes of action, with his personal league record standing at 636.

If Ter Stegen can keep Real Madrid out up to 53 minutes, he will surpass his own benchmark, and remain on course to break Claudio Bravo’s Barcelona club record of 755 top flight minutes.