La Liga Round Up: Girona clinch Euro spot as Celta Vigo boost survival hopes

Saturday’s La Liga action saw Girona finally seal a first European place with a 4-1 home win over Cadiz with UEFA Champions League qualification still on the horizon.

Celta Vigo 4-1 Las Palmas

Celta Vigo have taken a major step towards securing La Liga survival as they hammered Las Palmas 4-1 in Galicia.

Goals either side of the break from Iago Aspas set Celta on their way to a first league home win since the start of March and they now have a six point lead over 18th place Cadiz with six games left to play.

🏁 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 con remontada e 𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 🔥 Tremendo triunfo que non tivera sido posible sen o voso apoio hoxe afección 🚀🩵 Isto non para!#CeltaLasPalmas ⋄ #LALIGAEASPORTS pic.twitter.com/gv5IAG9JBZ — RC Celta (@RCCelta) April 20, 2024

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano were forced to dig deep to seal a massive 2-1 win at home to Osasuna and move themselves further into mid-table safety.

Pep Chavarria and Isi Palazon scored in the final 10 minutes to flip the contest on its head in Vallecas and the hosts are now on the verge of confirming top flight safety in the run in.

Valencia 1-2 Real Betis

Valencia hosted Real Betis in a battle between two sides on the edge of the European race at the Estadio Mestalla.

Ayoze Perez opened the scoring for the visitors early on, but Los Vediblancos were held at 1-1 to the closing stages, before the veteran forward snatched a late winner for the Andalucians.

Girona 4-1 Cadiz

Girona dominated from start to finish as they finally got over the line to wrap up a European place with a superb win over Cadiz.

Eric Garcia got the ball rolling for the hosts early on before Ukrainian international Artem Dovbyk boosted his chances of securing the La Liga Golden Boot with his 18th league of the campaign.

Eric Garcia scores his third goal in La Liga this season 💫🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/dnQ6XNVrNh — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) April 20, 2024

The focus now for Girona is on sealing a UEFA Champions League place with nine points with a maximum of nine points needed to gain a top four place in the final rankings.

