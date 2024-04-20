“He’s ready” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid have key player available to start against Barcelona

Sunday could be the day for Eder Militao, as he edging ever closer to starting his first match of the season for Real Madrid. The Brazilian defender has been eased back very slowly after recovering from an ACL tear in August, having only been given a few minutes here or there in the last four matches.

However, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS) that Militao is ready to start against Barcelona, should he be called upon.

“He could be a starter. He needs minutes, and he’s ready. He’s looking forward to playing. He may be an option for us.”

Militao has competition for the position, with Nacho Fernandez – who was excellent against Manchester City on Wednesday – and Aurelien Tchouameni being the other candidates to start alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Ancelotti also spoke on Federico Valverde, who has been every-present for Real Madrid this season, and will continue to do so when El Clasico rolls around on Sunday.

“He’s always been very good on the pitch, he’s helped the team a lot. He’s strict and that’s why I put him in. He contributes as a winger, as a pivot, in another line. He’s irreplaceable for me.”