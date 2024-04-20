Fabrizio Romano confirms Bayern Munich’s interest in Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane

On Friday, it was reported that Bayern Munich now consider Zinedine Zidane to be their top managerial target, following Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to sign a new contract as Germany head coach. It’s the closest that the Frenchman has looked to returning to football in the three years since he left Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Fabrizio Romano has now spoken to The Daily Briefing on the matter. He confirmed that Bayern do have an interest in Zidane, although it’s not clear as this stage how serious it is.

“Bayern will discuss internally again about the manager’s position after Nagelsmann’s refusal, waiting to understand who will be the new front runner for the job.

“There are a few names in the frame and it’s true that Zinedine Zidane has been discussed internally as an option. There was a meeting to discuss managers and Zidane was mentioned, but it was weeks ago, nothing concrete since then.”

It remains to be seen whether Zidane is the frontrunner for Bayern. He has spoken in the recent past of his willingness to return to management, and he could soon get his chance to make his comeback.