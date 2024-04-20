Carlo Ancelotti prepares Eder Militao plan for Bayern Munich clash

Real Madrid will use Eder Militao as their secret weapon in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian international has finally made his return to action, after an eight month absence, following a knee injury at the start of the campaign.

Despite initial estimates hinting at him missing the full season, he remained on track in his recovery, and will now feature in the run in.

Three cameo appearances off the bench in Real Madrid’s last four games has brought him back into the fold and Carlo Ancelotti is relying on him.

He is set to come off the bench against Barcelona this weekend, as per Diario AS, with a greater role if possible.

That could be expanded to a start against Real Sociedad on April 26 before the vital UEFA Champions League semi final tie against Bayern Munich four days later.

With Dani Carvajal suspended for the first leg, Militao is an option to cover at right back, with Ancelotti still assessing his readiness to play centrally.