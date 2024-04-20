Carlo Ancelotti addresses criticism of Real Madrid’s style against Manchester City – “I’m not surprised”

Real Madrid may have secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, but their performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium drew significant criticism from all quarters.

Los Blancos took the lead early on through Rodrygo Goes, and after that moment, they sat in a low block and invited the hosts to break them down. They managed to do so when Kevin De Bruyne equalised, but that was it, as penalties ended up being required, and Real Madrid would win 4-3.

Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the criticism received by him and his players in the last few days. Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico showdown, he defended his side’s style of play in Manchester, as per Diario AS.

“I’m not surprised. Everyone can have their opinion. It’s very clear to us how we should play. You have to handle the ball well and work well when you don’t have it. I haven’t found any fans of ours that are disappointed. They’re happy and I’m happy with it. As they say in Spain: Talk to me about the sea.”

Ancelotti also addressed speculation that veteran defender Nacho Fernandez is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

“His future is up to him. He played a spectacular match (against Man City), and he is a top-level defender.”