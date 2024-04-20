Barcelona veteran considering other options despite interest from Atletico Madrid

One player that will definitely be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season is Marcos Alonso. The veteran defender has barely played over the last eight months, and the decision has already been taken to not offer him a new contract.

Alonso has several offers to choose from for his next move, and Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs to have made contact with the 33-year-old. They want to have him in Diego Simeone’s squad for next season, although it’s far from certain that this will be the case, as has reported by MD.

Alonso is yet to make a decision on his future, and the likelihood is that he won’t make up his mind until the end of the season, when his involvement with Barcelona comes to an end. Atletico Madrid will be made to wait on his decision, as they continue planning their squad for the 2024-25 campaign.