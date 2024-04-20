Barcelona icon Rivaldo backs controversial figure to become club’s next manager

Following their Champions League exit earlier this week at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona appear to have moved on from trying to convince Xavi Hernandez to stay on as their manager. Despite the 44-year-old stated on many occasions that his intention is to step aside in the summer, club bosses had been hoping to see him reverse this, although now, they look to be willing to let him go.

Rafa Marquez is the favourite to succeed Xavi at this stage, although many Barcelona fans aren’t happy about this, as they’d prefer a manager with a level of experience. Jose Mourinho certainly falls into this category, and Rivaldo has backed the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager to take the reins in Catalonia, as per MD.

“There are a lot of fans who don’t consent to players or coaches who played or coached the rival team (alluding to Real Madrid), but Jose Mourinho was already at Barcelona and he’s a great person. His intensity and his controversies with his own fans could be a concern from the start, but he is a winner.

“Considering that he doesn’t have a club and the situation at Barcelona, in my opinion, right now it’s easier for him to get to the team, and I think he would be a great signing, even if some fans don’t want to hear his name. Without a doubt, he would do a great job, he knows the team, the Spanish league, the Champions League and he has a lot of experience.”

Mourinho may have already coached at Barcelona under Sir Bobby Robson, but many fans aren’t keen on him because of his time as Real Madrid manager. It would certainly be a polarising appointment, although it is one that looks extremely unlikely at this stage.