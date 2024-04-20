Alaves Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid consider promising striker as “not ready” for first team despite impressive loan spell

Samu Omorodion has had a very impressive breakthrough season in La Liga, scoring nine goals in 30 appearances (one for Granada, eight for Alaves). Atletico Madrid have high hopes for the 19-year-old that they signed last summer, and the expectation has been that he will be in Diego Simeone’s squad for next season, especially with Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa and Memphis Depay all linked with moves away.

However, while many people across Spanish football appear convinced that Samu is ready to make the step up, Atleti aren’t so sure. MD have reported that club officials believe that the young striker is not yet at the level required to be included in Simeone’s first team squad.

Despite this, Samu will have the chance to prove himself to Simeone and his coaching staff. The idea is for him to be part of Atletico Madrid’s pre-season squad, and if he impresses, he could remain there for the 2024-25 campaign, rather than another loan deal being organised.

