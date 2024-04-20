Arsenal could make two payments to Real Sociedad this summer amid interest in midfielder and attacker

Being from the Basque country, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will know Real Sociedad very well, and if reports are to be believed, he could have one of their most important players in his squad for next season.

Martin Zubimendi is a leading target for Arsenal, as they aim to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer. It’s not the only position they want, as a new number nine is also on their agenda – and this pursuit could also have an effect on La Real.

This is because Arsenal are interested in Alexander Isak, as reported by the Daily Mail (via Estadio Deportivo). The Swedish striker, who joined Newcastle United from La Real in the summer of 2022, has been in excellent form this season, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League, and this has alerted The Gunners’ attention.

As part of their agreement with Newcastle, Real Sociedad kept 10% of a future capital gain for Isak, so a massive sale this summer could line their pockets even further.