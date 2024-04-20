Barcelona

Andreas Christensen confirms plan to stay at Barcelona next season

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has no plans to leave the club this summer.

La Blaugrana are set for changes ahead of the 2024/25 season starting with the departure of head coach Xavi Hernandez in June.

Xavi’s replacement will have a transfer budget to work with in the coming months but the club are still looking to sell players.

Christensen had been linked with a possible departure from Catalonia, with interest from Germany and Italy, and a potential €40m price tag.

His current deal at Barcelona runs until 2026, and despite no firm update on a renewal, the Danish international is determined to stay.

“I have no doubt I will be here next season. I still have two years left on my contract and I’m happy”, as per an interview with TV3, via Marca.

Xavi moved Christensen into midfield during a recent injury crisis, and string of solid performances demonstrated his ability to rotate between roles under a new manager.

The 28-year-old will also be a key part of Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark squad at Euro 2024 with the Danes in Group C alongside England, Slovenia and Serbia.

