Alejandro Grimaldo reveals reason behind Barcelona exit

Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo has opened up on his decision to leave Barcelona in 2016.

Grimaldo has played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s first ever Bundesliga title in this season with nine goals from his role as a playmaking left back.

However, the Spanish international admits his career was in danger of stagnating at Barcelona, despite being highly rated in Catalonia.

Ahead of Euro 2024, Grimaldo is in the running to be Spain’s starting left back at the tournament, on the back of a superb club campaign.

The 28-year-old offered an insight over his call to walk away from Barcelona, and accept a move to join Benfica, before heading to Germany last summer.

“It was a forced decision, Barca didn’t count on me. I had six months left on my contract and there was possibility to renew my deal and move into the first team”, as per an interview with Esquire.

“After 4 or 5 years at Barca B, I felt it was time to take that leap, but it didn’t happen.

“I understand the club’s position, because at the time Jordi Alba was there and it was difficult to get into the first team, so I had to make the decision to leave.”

Grimaldo insists he holds no ill feeling to Barcelona amid reports that he could potentially return to the club in future.

Bayer Leverkusen’s season is expected to feature additional trophy charges in the weeks ahead as they face a DfB Pokal final and a UEFA Europa League semi final.