AC Milan line up Julen Lopetegui to replace Stefano Pioli

Veteran Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui is the rumoured front runner to take charge at AC Milan this summer.

The Italian giants are planning a change of manager in the coming weeks after falling short to rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A title race.

Stefano Pioli is expected to step down at the end of the season and Lopetegui is the No.1 candidate to replace him at the San Siro.

As per the latest update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have already reached out to Lopetegui, with talks ongoing over a deal to bring him to Milan.

Lopetegui has been without a club role since leaving Premier League side Wolves in August with the former Real Madrid and Sevilla boss rejecting offers at the end of 2023.

A move to Italy would represent a new chapter in Lopetegui’s long coaching career following spells in Spain, Portugal and England stretching all the way back to 2003.