WATCH: Antonio Rudiger reveals Florentino Perez letter in 2016 made up mind on Real Madrid

This time last year Antonio Rudiger was still battling for a place in the starting line-up at Real Madrid, but this season he has led the charge from the back for Los Blancos. That was clear on Wednesday night, as he marshalled Manchester City’s attacks on Wednesday night.

It did not take long for Rudiger to win the affections of Real Madrid crowd and squad, and this season has cemented his place in the side. A video has emerged of Rudiger explaining why he joined Real Madrid, instead of Paris Saint-Germain, from Chelsea.

Rudiger spoke of a letter that had been sent to him by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in 2016, six years before he made the move. The German defender admitted that from that point on, it became his goal to reach Real Madrid, and only after winning the Champions League with Chelsea did he feel ready to do so.