Bayern Munich are carrying a number of injury concerns ahead of hosting Real Madrid on April 30.

On the back of losing their Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, the UEFA Champions League their sole chance of silverware this season, as Thomas Tuchel prepares to move on.

Despite securing a place in the Champions League semi finals, Tuchel will not change his decision to leave the Allianz Arena in June, with the call already made.

However, the German coach will be throwing everything at the Champions League in the coming weeks, but he is concerned over key injuries.

German international Serge Gnabry missed the 1-0 quarter final second leg win over Arsenal and is not expected to be fit to face Real Madrid.

Leroy Sane is also a doubt, after being forced off against the Gunners, as the club try to manage a long standing muscle issue.

“For Serge Gnabry it will be a race against time to face Real Madrid. For Leroy Sane it will be a race against pain ahead of the games with Frankfurt and Madrid”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Tuchel’s comments indicate Sane has a chance to be involved against Real Madrid and he will not be risked in their weekend clash at Union Berlin,