Second La Liga club contact Real Madrid over Arda Guler loan deal

Real Madrid have bigger things to worry about this week, but the transfer market never seems to sleep, and amidst their celebrations, they have been receiving calls about one Arda Guler. The 19-year-old Turkish wonderkid has barely played this season, and a decision is to be made on whether he will continue at the club, or move on loan to continue his development next season.

On Thursday it was revealed that Sevilla had contacted Real Madrid to see if Guler would be available on loan this summer. However they were reportedly told that Guler and the club are keen for him to join a club in the Champions League next season if he is to leave on loan.

Now Diario AS report that city rivals Real Betis have also been in touch with Los Blancos regarding a loan deal for Guler. They might stand a better chance of securing a loan deal for Guler if they qualify for Europe next season, as some form of European football appears to be a prerequisite.

Presumably if Real Madrid want Guler to play Champions League football elsewhere next season, it would either mean a move to Girona (should they qualify), or a move abroad. After spending five months dealing with a series of injury issues, Guler has seen just 98 minutes of football across seven appearances, but has scored once against Celta Vigo.