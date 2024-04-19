Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane ‘a step away’ from return to management

Real Madrid and France icon Zinedine Zidane is closing in on his first job in management since leaving Los Blancos in 2021. Zidane has only ever managed Real Madrid and their Castilla side, but is reportedly close to a new experience beyond the borders of Spain, France and Italy, where his career in the game has taken him thus far.

According to MD, Bayern Munich are close to sealing a deal with Zidane. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was their top choice to take over from Thomas Tuchel this summer, but he has extended his deal with the national team, to the surprise of many. Despite reports that Roberto de Zerbi was one of the best-placed options to take over at Bayern, it appears the Frenchman could make his return to the game in Munich.

Their information is that most of the terms are settled, and Zidane has already discussed reinforcements with the German side. He has been promised significant reinforcements in defence.

It would not be the first time that Zidane has reportedly been close to another job in management, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain previously courting him. If indeed the above does to fruition, it could have an impact on Barcelona, with Bayern pursuing Ronald Araujo, or at least were until Nagelsmann’s decision.