Real Madrid starter misses training two days out from El Clasico

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal was at his absolute best on Wedenesday night to help stmymy Manchester City, but it looks if it has taken its toll. Carvajal and Vinicius Junior both came off with cramps and exhaustion at the Etihad on Wednesday, as Carlo Ancelotti tries to recover his squad for El Clasico this Sunday.

While Vinicius trained as normal, Carvajal sat training out, but is still expected to be present for the clash against Barcelona, as per Diario AS. David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are expected to be the only absences, with Aurelien Tchouameni having sat out their midweek clash through suspension.

Madridistas will no doubt regard the news with caution, having seen their side play down fitness issues before, but no actual injury appears to be present. Real Madrid have a comfortable advantage over Barcelona, but can more or less sentence La Liga by avoiding defeat. Ancelotti will no doubt make an assessment on fitness and fatigue, but given they have a fairly clear gala XI, it will be interesting to see how many changes he makes.