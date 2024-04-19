Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe reveals relationship contract with girlfriend three years his senior

Real Madrid starlet to be Endrick Felipe will no doubt be thrilled with what he is seeing from his future club in the Champions League, as he prepares to make the jump to La Liga. Just three months away now, he was given a word of warning by his Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira this week.

“I hope he doesn’t get lost with things beyond football, it’s advice. Let him concentrate. If you want to reach higher levels, you have to focus on what is essential,” noted Ferreira in his latest press conference.

#RealMadrid starlet Endrick Felipe has a 'contract' with his girlfriend Gabriely Miranda for their relationship. Some of the terms include banned words and not being allowed 'drastic changes of conduct.' pic.twitter.com/mk9nYD63Ho — Football España (@footballespana_) April 19, 2024

The 17-year-old revealed that he and his partner Gabriely Miranda, 21, have a ‘relationship contract’ on a podcast called Pod Delas, as per Diario AS. Included in the contract are the prohibition of using certain words, ‘drastic changes of conduct’, and having addictions.

Miranda will no doubt join the high society in Madrid after Endrick makes his move in the summer. She already made an impact on the consciousness of the Santiago Bernabeu, after Endrick climbed into the crowd kiss Miranda passionately following Brazil’s friendly with Spain in March. Endrick scored during the match, what he hopes will no doubt be the first of many at the Bernabeu.