Former Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil has taken a dig at Barcelona after their UEFA Champions League exit.

La Bluagrana’s chances of European glory were ended in midweek as they were knocked out at the quarter final stage by Paris Saint-Germain.

That result means Barcelona are almost certain to end the campaign without a trophy as head coach Xavi Hernandez moves on this summer.

Xavi’s side head to Madrid this weekend for their final El Clasico of the season with only pride realistically left to play for on the back of frustrating week.

Ronald Araujo’s red card against PSG was followed by another touchline dismissal for Xavi and Ozil hinted that lack of control is costing them.

“Barcelona have good players in each position but they’ve had too many injuries this season”, as per an interview with Marca.

“Perhaps they should pay a little more attention to themselves and their mistakes and not always complain about referees. It doesn’t help.

“Real Madrid are having a fantastic season. I didn’t expect it after Karim (Benzema) left the club, but they are doing very well.”

Ozil’s Real Madrid career, from 2010 to 2014, came within Pep Guardiola’s dominant period in charge of Barcelona, with the German international seeing just two El Clasico wins from 11 before Guardiola’s exit in 2012.