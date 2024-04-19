Rafael Benitez in talks with Brazilian giants over vacant manager role

Rafael Benitez could find himself joining a new club in the coming weeks following a rumoured approach by Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo have undergone some significant managerial upheaval since the start of 2024 with Dorival Junior’s replacement Thiago Carpini sacked this month.

A poor start to their Copa Libertadores campaign was the reason for Carpini’s dismissal with Milton Cruz now placed in interim charge.

The search for a permanent appointment has now begun and reports from local outlet Arquinbancada Tricolor claim talks have opened up with Benitez.

Benitez is available to take on a new role immediately, after his March departure from Celta Vigo, but it would be a major change for him.

As part of his wide career, Benitez has only managed outside of Europe once, during a spell in China from 2019 to 2021, but negotiations continue.

Celta have already extended the contract of his replacement Claudio Giraldez until the end of next season with Galicians still battling against potential La Liga relegation.