PSG ready to battle Barcelona for Bernardo Silva

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a bold summer offer for Barcelona target Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

La Blaugrana are long term admirers of the Portuguese international but their financial issues have made a transfer offer impossible.

As the situation slowly begins to ease, Barcelona have more flexibility to work with in 2024, but they will still need to sell before they can bring in new faces.

As per the latest from Diario AS, Silva is considering his options at City, with a €50m exit clause in his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

PSG would have no issue in meeting that price but Silva is rumoured to prefer Barcelona as a destination.

The Ligue 1 champions elect are preparing to spend big in the coming months with Kylian Mbappe finally moving on from the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona’s main hope will be Silva’s desire to play for them can edge out PSG’s financial power with City also keen to retain him in the squad for the remainder of his contract until 2026.