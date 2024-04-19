Mikel Oyarzabal admits key Real Sociedad trio could leave this summer

Real Sociedad are preparing for a flood of summer transfer offers according to captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

La Real are battling to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2024/25 campaign in the season run in.

However, the end of the domestic calendar will kickstart the transfer rumour mill in San Sebastian, either side of Euro 2024.

Oyarzabal is committed to the club until 2028, after signing a contract extension just over 12 months ago, but the future of other star names is less clear.

Arsenal are expected to make a move to activate Martin Zubimendi’s €60m release clause in the Basque Country with no progress on Mikel Merino’s renewal talks amid links to Juventus.

Centre back Robin Le Normand is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and Oyarzabal admitted there could be at least one departure in the months ahead.

“I don’t know what the three of them will do, but we have to respect them”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I see Martin happy here, and I don’t know if he has yet realised his full potential. I talk with Mikel sometimes about his renewal, but each decision is up to them, I see them all calm.”

La Real are currently sixth in La Liga, with a three point lead inside the Europa League spots, with seven games left to play this season.