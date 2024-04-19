Manchester City starting to put together plan to replace Pep Guardiola with La Liga candidate in mind

It has been said before that Michel Sanchez could be an option for Manchester City down the line, but it could be reality sooner than many think. Manchester City are starting to put in place a succession plan for Pep Guardiola.

City fear that Guardiola may decide to move on in 2025 at the end of his current contract, after nearly a decade in charge, as is the case for Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain. While Guardiola has total control at City, and excellent working conditions and relationships, the mental fatigue is taking a toll on him, as is living away from his family. Khaldoon Mubarak will try to convince him to stay still, but both possibilities are on the table.

Relevo say that Michel is an option that is well-liked within the City Group, having watched Girona’s rapid rise. Guardiola himself has expressed his admiration for Michel’s work, and his capacity to produce both results and attractive football are further points in his favour. He is seen as someone who could continue Guardiola’s legacy, and knowing that it could be a possibility for him, Michel has started learning English.

Any exit for Guardiola appears to be at least 14 months away, thus these are advanced preparations. However it should be noted that other reports say City fear Erling Haaland may try to move on the same summer, conscious of Guardiola’s intentions, a sure sign there is some credence to the idea he could depart.