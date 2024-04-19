Managerial change could have major impact on Ronald Araujo future

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has had a swift rise to prominence in Catalonia, and over the past three seasons has established himself as one of the first names to be picked. However his contract situation has cast doubt on his future, one that will be influenced by a number of factors, including who is in charge of Europe’s top clubs.

Araujo told the press that he was happy in Barcelona and that talks were progressing well over a new deal, although the latest is that there have been no major advances in the past two months of talks.

On Thursday night it was claimed that Araujo was in talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move, who he was linked with in January. Thomas Tuchel was reportedly a big fan of his, but his exit could impact on Bayern’s pursuit of the Uruguayan. As revealed to Football España by Matteo Moretto, Araujo’s agents held lengthy talks with Bayern during the month of January, but have not since.

The plan at Bayern was to replace Tuchel with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was also keen for Bayern to plough on with a deal for Araujo this summer. However to the surprise of many, Germany have managed to seal the renewal of Nagelsmann’s contract beyond the Euros, ruling him out of the running for Bayern. Beyond the obvious consequences for Bayern, there is no certainty over whether the new manager will want to forge ahead with their pursuit of Araujo.

Even if Bayern were to drop out of the race, there are still a number of factors that will impact his future. Premier League sides are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, and ultimately, unless Barcelona can secure a new contract for Araujo, then the likelihood is that they will try to sell him.