Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid veteran will complete summer exit

Real Madrid club captain Nacho Fernandez is set to end his 23-year link with the club this summer.

The veteran defender has been linked with a departure from the club with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti persuaded him to sign a contract extension last summer as per the club’s policy of 12 month deals for players aged 30+.

Despite continuing to play a back up role, Nacho has been as reliable as ever for Ancelotti, and stepped up to slot home a penalty in their midweek UEFA Champions League shootout win over Manchester City.

However, following talks with the club, Nacho has now made his decision to move on, as per the latest from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and Marca.

Reports from Football Italia claim Serie A champions elect Inter Milan are interested in the 34-year-old but he is expected to receive additional offers from Saudi Arabia and the USA.

The Madrid native joined the Real Madrid youth set up in 2001, before graduating into the reserves in 2008, and making his first team debut in 2011.