Ex-Real Madrid player reveals how he reduced Carlo Ancelotti to tears

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti provoked the only moment of doubt he had while completing his move from Real Madrid to England. The Brazilian has revealed that Ancelotti broke down in tears in front of him.

‘Carletto’ has a reputation for being cool and collected at all times, but when it came time for Casemiro to say his farewells, it was a bit too much to take for the experienced Italian.

“When everything was done with United, I entered Ancelotti’s office andv he already knew everything. He started crying, and then he told me ‘Case, I don’t know why I’m crying’.”

“It was the only moment in which I doubted leaving Real Madrid,” he told El Chiringuito, as recounted by Relevo – a story he had not told until that point, he explained.

Casemiro also remarked that he was happy for his former teammates knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League, while comparing Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo in his day.

One of the things that players often highlight about Ancelotti is his human side, and certainly very few managers inspire as much loyalty or affection from their squads as he does. Ancelotti has commented in the past that it is the best dressing room he has ever had as a coach, but no doubt he is a big part of that too.