Bayern Munich enquire about Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong ahead of summer of spending

Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo in recent months, and it is set to be one of the sagas of the summer. However the Bavarian giants have also enquired about the availability of another of the Blaugrana’s top stars.

As per Relevo, Bayern will have €150m to spend this summer, in addition to whatever they bring in through sales. They were willing to put €80m on the table this January for Araujo, but after Julian Nagelsmann turned their offer down to stay with Germany, Matteo Moretto has revealed that it remains to be seen whether they will continue their pursuit.

🚨 Bayern want De Jong. Barça are not against a sale. They know that they could get at least 60 or 70 million euros, which would solve more than half of their problems. @MatteMoretto, @super_martinez 🇳🇱 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 19, 2024

They have however enquired about Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with an exit on a number of occasions, but thus far has been adamant that he is staying, as he is happy in the city, even becoming frustrated with the press as a result of the constant speculation.

It is not the first time that Bayern have taken an interest in de Jong, and Barcelona know they can get at least €60-70m for de Jong this summer. He will earn €18m next season plus his bonuses, and alongside Robert Lewandowski is one of the highest earners in the squad, hence Barcelona are more likely to consider an exit than for others. In addition, they have plenty of options in midfield. They would certainly consider an offer for de Jong.

The Blaugrana will need to make at least one major sale this summer, and Araujo and de Jong are two of the top candidates to be those exits. The financial situation requires as much, and if the Bayern interest comes to fruition, then Barcelona will have some tough decisions to make. It also looks as if the new manager will have little say in the transfer market, given Barcelona’s hands are tied financially.