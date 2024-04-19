Barcelona star spent Wednesday night hanging out with royals

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong did not spend Wednesday night watching Real Madrid knock out Manchester City as most football fans did, as he was otherwise engaged with an event of royal proportions.

As per Sport, the Dutch midfielder was a guest of honour at the royal gala dinner with his partner Mikky Kiemeny at the royal palace in Dam Square in Amsterdam. King Wilhelm-Alexander and Queen Maxima organised the event as a reception for the Spanish Royal Family, represented by King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Frenkie de Jong spent Wednesday night at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, as a guest at a royal reception. (Sport) #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/lQi7KTkNAh — Football España (@footballespana_) April 19, 2024

He was not the only football figure at the event, as Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman also attended alongside his partner, in a gathering numbering 200 strong.

Royals and politicians are well aware of the power of footballers these days, both culturally and socially. That much was exemplified by the presence of Kylian Mbappe with French President Emmanuel Macron in February, as he discussed state matters with his Qatari counterparts.