Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi dreaming of El Clasico debut win

Barcelona head to Real Madrid in a crunch clash this weekend with Pau Cubarsi set for his El Clasico debut.

La Blaugrana make the trip to the Spanish capital knowing only a win will do to keep alive their faint La Liga title hopes.

Los Blancos have built up an eight point lead at the top of the table with Xavi Hernandez’s side struggling to haul them back.

Despite the frustration of their midweek UEFA Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona need to rally, ahead a huge night at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Cubarsi’s freshness has been a key part of Barcelona’s recent revival, with the teenage defender forcing himself into Xavi’s starting XI, since the end of January.

He looks a certainty to be included in the Spain senior squad at Euro 2024, as his meteoric rise continues, and he is not fazed by facing Barcelona’s fiercest rivals.

“We have to give everything, we must give 200% to try to get a good result on Sunday. We come from a very tough situation, but we have to change that”, he said.

“When I was little, I dreamed of playing in these games, and representing the club of my life.”

If Cubarsi starts in Madrid it will extend the 17-year-old’s unbroken first team run to 11 successive league starts.