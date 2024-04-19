Barcelona set date for Camp Nou return – 60% of capacity expected

Barcelona reportedly have a date in mind for their return to Camp Nou, as renovations continue. Currently playing this season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, the hierarchy are no doubt keen to get back to Camp Nou in order to increase their revenue.

The move to Montjuic has seen a dramatic decrease in attendance this season, more than halving their average of over 83,000 from last season to 40,500. As per MD, their plan was to be back by the 125th anniversary of the club, on the 29th of November, but now they are working towards the 15th of December as a return date.

🚨 CONFIRMED: December 15th is the date planned by the board of directors of FC Barcelona for Spotify Camp Nou to reopen its doors to the public with 60% capacity. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/SwFwfATyq6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 19, 2024

In the last month Barcelona have obtained further work permits from the City Council to continue work from 08:00 to midnight during weekdays, and 10:00 to midnight on Saturdays to continue the pace of work. They will have 60% of their capacity available when they do return, amounting to some 63,000 seats. The board are yet to debate whether they increase the price of the season tickets, or continue to freeze them until the stadium is complete in 2026.

The prices are one of the main reasons that many members initially stayed away, even though Barcelona did then reconsider the prices. Nevertheless, they could only sell 17,500 season tickets at Montjuic, while normally they have over 80,000 at Camp Nou. Single tickets are also more than double pre-pandemic prices for most games too.