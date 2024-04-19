Barcelona reconsidering cheap move for midfielder linked with Napoli

Barcelona were first linked with Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez around 18 months ago, and it has been a deal suggested on and off since. With Barcelona looking for a midfielder in his position, and the Argentine out of contract in the summer though, it could finally make sense.

Betis have maintained that they are open to keeping Rodriguez after months of talks, but reportedly withdrew their initial renewal offer for him after being convinced by Johnny Cardoso, their long-term replacement. Rodriguez has expressed a desire to remain in Seville though, and Betis are willing to renegotiate too.

His desire to do so looks as if it will be tested. Napoli are reportedly interested in him as a potential replacement for Stanislav Lobotka should the Slovakian move on, while MD report that Barcelona are once again looking at him seriously as an option. Everton’s Amadou Onana is their first choice, and Barcelona have been keen to see if they can work out a deal for the Senegalese, after being offered Rodriguez some months ago. Nevertheless, with a deal for Onana looking far off, Rodriguez is gathering pace within the Barcelona recruitment department as an option to take up the holding role.

🚨 Barca is interested in Guido Rodríguez, who will become available in June. They see him as a valuable addition due to his experience and quality, and the fact that he will be a free agent makes it an affordable option. The sports sector is assessing the feasibility of the…

It is expected that Oriol Romeu will ask to move on this summer, and Barcelona want to keep Andreas Christensen as an option for both midfield and defence, following some good performances in the middle in recent months.

While it is understandable that Deco has other choices higher up on his list for the position, their tardiness in moving for Rodriguez could cost them, if it gives other teams a chance to offer higher wages and sell him on their plans for the summer. Equally, Rodriguez is settled with his family in Seville, and could opt to remain at the Benito Villamarin if he feels he is a last resort elsewhere.