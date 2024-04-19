Barcelona given boost regarding future of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez

Barcelona are one of the sides, along with Napoli and several more, that have been offered Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The 30-year-old World Cup winner is out of contract this summer, and despite expressing a desire to remain in Seville, has been unable to find a deal with Betis after months of negotiations.

Rodriguez is due to sit down with Betis again to see if they can find a deal, but he has now been offered to several top sides. Barcelona are one of the sides interested in him as they look for a cut-price option to fill the base of their midfield next season. Napoli were also said to be in advanced talks with Napoli, but Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that this is not the case. As it stands, he is not one of their priorities for this summer too.

It’s good news for both Betis and Barcelona if either intend on giving him a deal for next season. Rodriguez is coming off the back of three-month absence following surgery on his ankle, but has been solid and reliable anchor in Betis’ midfield since he arrived in Europe.