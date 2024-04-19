Barcelona opt against official El Clasico fan travel plans to Real Madrid

Barcelona head to Real Madrid on April 21 for the final El Clasico of the 2023/24 season.

La Blaugrana’s midweek UEFA Champions League exit has effectively ended their chances of a trophy in 2024 with Real Madrid marching towards the title.

Ahead of their trip to the capital, Barcelona trail Los Blancos by eight points, with seven games to play.

Victory in Madrid could spark the title race back into life but Barcelona would need a major slip from Real Madrid to stand a chance.

That lack of confidence has been echoed by the fan base with limited numbers travelling to Madrid.

As per a report from Diario AS, the club have not organised any official fan travel plan by road, rail or air, but it is unclear if that is due to fan apathy or club policy.

The other major issue impacting fans is the price of match tickets despite a La Liga directive to lower ticket costs for away fans.

The cheapest (non VIP) ticket for an away fan in this game is €125 with the most expensive €445.