Barcelona closing in on €1.3b sponsorship deal with Nike

Barcelona are set to sign a new sponsorship deal with Nike, with the American sportswear brand to continue their 26-year run as the kit manufacturer for the Blaugrana. After lengthy talks and repeated suggestions that Barcelona may change sponsors, it appears the two have come to a deal.

The Blaugrana had threatened either to start their own brand to make kits, or to sign with rivals Puma, who were offering a €100m signing bonus. However with Barcelona still contracted to Nike until 2028, that would of required Barcelona to break their current contract, which may well have cost them €40-50m.

As per Marca, a deal between Nike and Barcelona is close to being signed, and only a major U-turn will see anything else come to pass. The new deal will be a decade long, and should be worth somewhere between €1.2b and €1.3b, which will include bonuses. Barcelona were keen to do a deal that would see them earn €120m per season, and they are close to securing that. The new deal will not include penalties for underperformance.

It should be a welcome financial boost for the Blaugrana, who currently earn €85m per season plus €20m in bonuses depending on performances. It will also continue an iconic partnership between the pair.