Atletico Madrid zero in on number nine attracting interest from Manchester United

Atletico Madrid are open to offers for the majority of their squad this summer, and that means Los Rojiblancos must have options on the table to replace most of their squad. One of the positions with the least certainty is the forward line.

While Antoine Griezmann is due to negotiate a new deal with Atletico in the coming months, Memphis Depay is out of contract, Angel Correa was open to a move in January, and they will also consider offers for Alvaro Morata, who could again be of interest to Juventus this summer.

There is satisfaction in the offices of Atlético de Madrid due to the figures generated this season, but they still need to qualify for next year's UCL. The Club World Cup has earned them €50m, and the Champions League around €75m, excluding TV distribution.

One of their options to come in is Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy. The 28-year-old Guinean forward has been a revelation this season, scoring 27 goals in 25 games this season. He has also rejected fresh contract offers from Stuttgart thus far, and as such, his release clause remains at €17.5m, which is is more than affordable for Europe’s top clubs.

Perhaps Atletico’s biggest obstacle will that: Milan, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all taken a keen interest in Guirassy this season, as per Diario AS.

Alaves loanee Samu Omorodion could return to the club in the summer, but Guirassy on paper could lead the line well and potentially help Atletico get slightly younger if they move on Morata and Memphis. The one fear of signing Guirassy is that prior to this season, he has only once exceeded 11 league goals in a season, and Los Rojiblancos will not want to downgrade on Morata.