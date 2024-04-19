Atletico Madrid Valencia

Atletico Madrid yet to open talks amid links to three central defenders

Atletico Madrid are set on rebuilding their defence this summer, but are not too far down the line with doing so. As things stand they have identified a number of candidates as potentials signings, but have enquired about several defenders.

Matteo Moretto has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Los Rojiblancos have enquired about Olympique Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. Despite reports claiming that they were negotiating with Balerdi, that is not the case, and there is still a chance he signs a new contract with Marseille.

Previously Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has also been linked to Atletico Madrid, while there are thought to be several more names playing in Europe’s top five leagues that are on their shortlist. Los Rojiblancos will be looking for a minimum of one, if not two, centre-backs this summer, with Mario Hermoso on his way out, and Stefan Savic also likely to leave depending on the offers that arrive fro him.

