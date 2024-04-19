Athletic Club miss top four chance in Granada draw

Athletic Club missed a key chance to boost their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes with a 1-1 draw against Granada.

The Basque side are aiming to follow up their Copa del Rey title win with a top four finish this season.

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth, with Los Rojiblancos tipped to clinch another campaign of Champions League football, with Athletic Club slipping up again.

The hosts suffered an early setback as Inaki Williams diverted home for an own goal at the Estadio San Mames.

Inaki Williams scores an own goal and gives Granada the 1-0 lead away from home against Athletic Club.

However, the home side were quick to hit back, as Gorka Guruzeta reacted superbly to slam home from close range.

Gorka Guruzeta scores his 14th league goal of the season to tie the game up at 1-1 for Athletic Club against Granada.

pic.twitter.com/YzYhGNNZ8v — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) April 19, 2024

Williams almost made amends after the restart, as his snap shot was kept out, before the Ghanaian international headed wide in the closing minutes.

If Atletico Madrid can win at Alaves this weekend, they will increase their top four lead to six points, ahead of hosting Athletic Club on April 27.

