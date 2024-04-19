Arsenal lead Bayern Munich in Martin Zubimendi transfer race

Arsenal are ready to push their long standing transfer interest in Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The Gunners have been tracking the Spanish international since the start of 2022 and they have made clear their plan to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

That has not materialised into an exit strategy for La Real, as they have remained resolute on his contract until 2027, but a lack of UEFA Champions League football next season could change that.

Arsenal are rumoured to be willing to meet Real Sociedad’s €60m purchase clause for the Spanish international ahead of Euro 2024.

The latest update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Arsenal are now in pole position for the 25-year-old as Bayern Munich are unwilling to match their offer.

Mikel Arteta wants to add Zubimendi to his midfield unit for next season as Arsenal look to build on their run to the Champions League quarter finals in the current campaign.