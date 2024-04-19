Almeria midfielder headed to New England Revolution – report

Almeria midfielder Idrissu Baba looks to be on his way out of the club, but it could be a deal that happens sooner rather than later. The Ghanaian has had a tricky season in Andalusia, and it looks as if there will be plenty of turnover in the Almeria squad this summer.

He arrived last summer from RCD Mallorca in a deal that included Samu Costa, the loan of Baba and €3m, and has been in and out of the team at Almeria. This season he has made 25 appearances, and started 15 games in La Liga. The Andalusian side have endured a torrid season though, with just one win and relegation all but confirmed.

As recounted by Relevo, Baba explained that mentally he was struggling with life at Almeria too.

“I haven’t left the house in a long time, I’m always stuck there. In this situation it is difficult to walk down the street. I know it hurts the fans a lot. “I’m a person who thinks too much, because most of the time I’m at home doing nothing and I’m thinking too much.”

The same source says that with Baba not in their plans for next season, and Almeria all but relegated already, he could be transferred away already. Major League Soccer side New England Revolution are likely to be his destination.